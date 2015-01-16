(Adds details, quotes from ratings agency)
ATHENS Jan 16 Ratings agency Fitch on Friday
revised Greece's creditworthiness outlook to negative from
stable, saying political uncertainty may delay its return to
bond markets and hurt its economy's recovery.
Fitch, Standard & Poor's and Moody's had all lifted Greece's
rating last year as the economy showed tentative signs of
getting back on its feet after six-years of recession.
But snap polls on Jan. 25, which opinion surveys show are
likely to be won by the anti-bailout leftist Syriza party, have
clouded the direction of future Greek policymaking, rendering
the outlook uncertain.
Syriza has vowed to cancel austerity measures and
renegotiate the country's debt obligations, raising fears of a
standoff with European partners that could trigger a new
financial crisis.
"Prolonged political deadlock until the summer is not
Fitch's expectation, but would increase the risk of financing
difficulties and a return to recession," the agency said,
affirming Greece's 'B' rating.
The agency said that both the new Greek government and its
EU/IMF lenders have strong incentives to find common ground but
the gap between their policy proposals remains wide and a second
round of elections could not be ruled out.
"Negotiations with the troika will exacerbate frictions
between and within political parties and could cause a weak
coalition to collapse. Alternatively, the initial formation of a
coalition may prove impossible, as happened in 2012," it said.
Fitch also cut its growth forecast on Greece's economy this
year by one percentage point to 1.5 percent, due to domestic
policy uncertainty and a weaker growth outlook in the euro zone.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Tom Brown)