July 1 Moody's cut its rating on Greece to
'Caa3' from 'Caa2' as the country became the first developed
economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary
Fund.
Moody's said the likelihood of Greece obtaining support from
its creditors had fallen since the ratings agency's prior review
of the country in April.
"Without support from official creditors, and the economic
and fiscal reforms needed to retain that support and to place
its own finances on a more sustainable footing, Greece will
default on its privately held obligations at some point, the
ratings agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/1LVtKED)
Concerns around a Greek exit from the euro common currency
have led to an uneasiness in the financial markets, as the
country's membership in the 19-nation currency bloc remains
uncertain.
Greece, which defaulted on a 1.6 billion euro IMF loan, is
on course for a referendum at the weekend at which its citizens
will vote on whether to accept the austerity terms of continued
international aid.
The downgrade follows similar ratings actions at Fitch and
Standard & Poor's.
Moody's also placed the country's rating on review for a
further downgrade, which would most likely take place in the
event of a negative outcome in the referendum.
