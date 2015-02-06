Feb 6 Moody's placed Greece's Caa1 government bond rating on review for downgrade, citing an uncertainty over outcome of negotiations between Greece and its official creditors over the terms of its support programmer.

"The outcome could potentially have negative implications for Greece's ability to meet its funding and liquidity needs and for the probability of default on marketable securities," Moody's said on Friday. (bit.ly/1zgwUdx)

Moody's said it would consider downgrading Greece's government bond ratings were it to conclude that an agreement with official creditors is not likely to be reached in time to enable the government to repay its creditors. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)