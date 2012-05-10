NEW YORK May 10 Standard & Poor's said on
Thursday that Greece's already highly speculative sovereign
rating could slip further if the country's turbulent politics
result in a loss of support from the International Monetary Fund
or the euro zone.
"If the policies or policy intentions clash with the program
initiatives and targets, and the official creditors withdraw
their support, which has been so far quite forthcoming, in this
case we would be looking at lowering our ratings again. Ratings
are currently at a CCC level," Marko Mrsnik, sovereign credit
analyst at Standard & Poor's, said in a webcast briefing on
sovereign ratings.
Sunday's election saw the majority of Greeks vote for parties
that are opposed to a 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout that calls
for deep cuts in spending by the Greek government.
A senior European Union official on Thursday said that there
is no desire among euro zone member states for Greece to leave
the monetary union.
Standard & Poor's currently rates Greece CCC with a stable
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates it even lower at C,
while Fitch Ratings has a B-minus with a stable outlook, two
notches higher than S&P.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez)