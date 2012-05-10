(Adds Mrsnik comment, details)

By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK May 10 Greece's already highly speculative sovereign rating could slip further should political turbulence make the International Monetary Fund or euro zone withdraw support for the country, a Standard & Poor's analyst said on Thursday.

Sunday's election saw the majority of Greeks vote for parties that are opposed to a 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout that calls for deep cuts in spending by the Greek government.

"If the policies or policy intentions clash with the program initiatives and targets, and the official creditors withdraw their support, which has been so far quite forthcoming, in this case we would be looking at lowering our ratings again," sovereign credit analyst Marko Mrsnik said in a webcast briefing on sovereign ratings.

A senior European Union official on Thursday said that there is no desire among euro zone member states for Greece to leave the monetary union.

Standard & Poor's currently rates Greece CCC with a stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates it even lower at C, while Fitch Ratings has a B-minus with a stable outlook, two notches higher than S&P.

Political struggles in Greece and worries over the Spanish banking sector have rattled global markets in recent days, sending the euro to a better than three-month low against the dollar earlier this week.

Spain is set to announce more measures to strengthen ailing banks on Friday after reforms introduced in February proved insufficient.

That country's efforts to clean up the banking sector are "certainly a positive, because as we have indicated in our most recent rating action, but even before, the sizeable contingent liabilities have been a credit negative for the sovereign rating in Spain," Mrsnik said.

"And to the extent that these liabilities are being recognized, this of course improves the stability of the financial sector and likely improves its capacity to restore credit activity sooner compared to a situation where such a recognition would not take place," he added.

S&P currently rates Spain BBB-plus. Moody's Investors Service rates Spain A3, with an A from Fitch Ratings. All three of the major ratings agencies have a negative outlook on the country.

Ireland, which has been another trouble spot for the euro zone, continues to face risks as well. The Irish people will vote in a referendum on May 31 asking them to change their constitution to stay current with the European Union's new fiscal treaty.

If they vote no, "then potentially the Irish government won't have access to the EU's main support mechanism when their current (fiscal support) program ends in 2013," said analyst Trevor Cullinan. "So that is the reason, the short-term reason why we may lower the ratings on Ireland."

But Cullinan said he expects Ireland in 2013 will be able to issue debt in the capital markets if the referendum passes because the country would have access to support if needed.

Ireland has identical BBB-plus ratings from Fitch and S&P, with a Ba1 from Moody's. All three agencies have a negative outlook on the country.