By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK May 10 Greece's already highly
speculative sovereign rating could slip further should political
turbulence make the International Monetary Fund or euro zone
withdraw support for the country, a Standard & Poor's analyst
said on Thursday.
Sunday's election saw the majority of Greeks vote for
parties that are opposed to a 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout
that calls for deep cuts in spending by the Greek government.
"If the policies or policy intentions clash with the program
initiatives and targets, and the official creditors withdraw
their support, which has been so far quite forthcoming, in this
case we would be looking at lowering our ratings again,"
sovereign credit analyst Marko Mrsnik said in a webcast briefing
on sovereign ratings.
A senior European Union official on Thursday said that there
is no desire among euro zone member states for Greece to leave
the monetary union.
Standard & Poor's currently rates Greece CCC with a stable
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates it even lower at C,
while Fitch Ratings has a B-minus with a stable outlook, two
notches higher than S&P.
Political struggles in Greece and worries over the Spanish
banking sector have rattled global markets in recent days,
sending the euro to a better than three-month low against
the dollar earlier this week.
Spain is set to announce more measures to strengthen ailing
banks on Friday after reforms introduced in February proved
insufficient.
That country's efforts to clean up the banking sector are
"certainly a positive, because as we have indicated in our most
recent rating action, but even before, the sizeable contingent
liabilities have been a credit negative for the sovereign rating
in Spain," Mrsnik said.
"And to the extent that these liabilities are being
recognized, this of course improves the stability of the
financial sector and likely improves its capacity to restore
credit activity sooner compared to a situation where such a
recognition would not take place," he added.
S&P currently rates Spain BBB-plus. Moody's Investors
Service rates Spain A3, with an A from Fitch Ratings. All three
of the major ratings agencies have a negative outlook on the
country.
Ireland, which has been another trouble spot for the euro
zone, continues to face risks as well. The Irish people will
vote in a referendum on May 31 asking them to change their
constitution to stay current with the European Union's new
fiscal treaty.
If they vote no, "then potentially the Irish government
won't have access to the EU's main support mechanism when their
current (fiscal support) program ends in 2013," said analyst
Trevor Cullinan. "So that is the reason, the short-term reason
why we may lower the ratings on Ireland."
But Cullinan said he expects Ireland in 2013 will be able to
issue debt in the capital markets if the referendum passes
because the country would have access to support if needed.
Ireland has identical BBB-plus ratings from Fitch and S&P,
with a Ba1 from Moody's. All three agencies have a negative
outlook on the country.