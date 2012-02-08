NEW YORK Feb 8 Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday Greece will likely be downgraded to "selective default" but just temporarily, while the country concludes its debt swap.

Shortly after that, Greece's ratings should be upgraded to a "still low level," which will depend on whether the country's public debt is reduced to a sustainable level, S&P's analyst Frank Gill said in a webcast with clients.

S&P currently rates Greece at CC with a negative outlook.