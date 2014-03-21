March 21 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed
Greece's sovereign credit ratings at 'B-/B' and gave them a
stable outlook, saying it believed the country's economy is
gradually rebalancing.
"In our opinion, steps the Greek government has taken to
strengthen the institutional framework and improve policy
effectiveness have enhanced external and fiscal performance,"
S&P said in a statement.
"In particular, the government has made significant reforms
to the labor market and fiscal revenue collection and plans
further reforms in commerce."
S&P said the stable outlook balances its view of the
government's commitment to fiscal and structural adjustments
against the economic and political challenges of doing so.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)