Sept 12 Standard & Poor's raised its long-term sovereign credit rating on Greece to 'B' from 'B-', saying risks to fiscal consolidation in the country have abated.

The ratings services said it expects the Greek economy to emerge next year from seven consecutive years of negative growth.

"We expect recovering real and nominal GDP will enable Greece to operate average primary surpluses of 2 percent of GDP during 2014-2017," Standard & Poor's said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1uzc0ap)

The ratings services affirmed its short-term sovereign credit ratings on Greece at 'B' with a stable outlook. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)