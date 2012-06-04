NEW YORK, June 4 Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor's said on Monday that it sees "at least" a one-in-three chance of Greece exiting the euro zone in the coming months, an outcome which could lead the financially fragile country to another sovereign default.

"This could be brought about by Greece rejecting the reforms demanded by the troika - the European Commission, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Central Bank (ECB) - and a consequent suspension of external financial support," S&P said in a statement.

"Such an outcome would, in our view, seriously damage Greece's economy and fiscal position in the medium term and most likely lead to another Greek sovereign default," it said. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Gary Crosse)