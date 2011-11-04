ATHENS Nov 5 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou's ruling PASOK Socialists widened their parliamentary
majority by one seat after a rebel lawmaker returned to its
ranks, the speaker of parliament said on Saturday.
Louka Katseli, a former labour minister, was admitted back
to the ruling party's parliamentary group after being expelled
last month over her vote against part of Greece's latest
austerity bill. She was brought back after she voted in favour
of a confidence motion in parliament on Friday. The PASOK party
now has a majority of 153 seats in the 300-seat parliament.
