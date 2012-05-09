BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
ATHENS May 9 The leader of a small right-wing party said on Wednesday there was not enough parliamentary support to form a Greek government opposing the EU/IMF bailout.
"It is an established fact there is not a sufficient majority to form an anti-bailout front," said Panos Kammenos, leader of the "Independent Greeks" party which came fourth in May 6 elections.
Kammenos spoke after meeting the leader of Greece's Left Coalition (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, who is trying to form an anti-bailout government after the election. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Barry Moody)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
