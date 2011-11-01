ATHENS Nov 1 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou will take part in the Group of 20 summit in Cannes
this week to discuss plans for a referendum after being asked to
attend by France, a government official said on Tuesday.
"The prime minister will take part in the G20 meeting in
Cannes, where recent developments will be discussed after an
invitation he received by the French," the Greek government
official said.
Papandreou, who is under fire from within his own party and
European partners after announcing plans for a referendum on a
bailout package agreed last week, also discussed with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, the official said.
Merkel expressed her "understanding of the political
situation" in Greece, the official said.
