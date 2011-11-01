ATHENS Nov 1 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will take part in the Group of 20 summit in Cannes this week to discuss plans for a referendum after being asked to attend by France, a government official said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister will take part in the G20 meeting in Cannes, where recent developments will be discussed after an invitation he received by the French," the Greek government official said.

Papandreou, who is under fire from within his own party and European partners after announcing plans for a referendum on a bailout package agreed last week, also discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the official said.

Merkel expressed her "understanding of the political situation" in Greece, the official said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington)