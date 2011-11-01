BERLIN Nov 1 A leader in Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right coalition said on Tuesday he was
"irritated" to hear Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had
called an unexpected referendum on the EU bailout deal for his
debt-ridden country.
Rainer Bruederle, parliamentary floor leader for the Free
Democrats Party (FDP) that shares power with Merkel's
conservatives, said that it sounded to him like Greece was now
trying to backtrack from the deal with EU leaders.
"I was irritated (by the news)," Bruederle told
Deutschlandfunk radio. "That's a strange way to act.
"The prime minister had (agreed) to a rescue package that
benefited his country. Other countries are making considerable
sacrifices for decades of mismanagement and poor leadership in
Greece -- wrong decisions were made and the country manoeuvred
itself into this crisis.
"This sounds to me like someone is trying to wriggle out of
what was agreed -- a strange thing to do," said Bruederle, who
was economy minister for most of the last two years before
taking over the leadership of the FDP in parliament.
He said there was only one solution:
"One can only do one thing: make the preparations for the
eventuality that there is a state insolvency in Greece and if it
doesn't fulfil the agreements, then the point will have been
reached where the money is turned off.
"Then they'll have a state insolvency and then one will have
to combat the fear of contagion for the European banking system
that can result from that," said Bruederle.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)