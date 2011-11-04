ATHENS Nov 4 Greece has dropped its plans to
hold a controversial referendum on the country's euro zone
membership, which had threatened to plunge the bloc into a
crisis, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos made the pledge in
telephone calls made to Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker,
European Commission's Economy and Monetary Affairs chief Olli
Rehn and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, the Greek
finance minstry said in a statement.
"Venizelos informed his interlocutors about the decision to
not hold a referendum," the statement said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)