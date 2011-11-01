ATHENS Nov 1 The Greek government believes it
will win a confidence vote on Friday and will hold a referendum
on an EU aid deal as planned, a spokesman said after several
ruling party members asked for snap elections instead.
"We believe the government will once again win a vote of
confidence in order to proceed with its plans," Angelos Tolkas
told reporters while Prime Minister George Papandreou was
chairing a cabinet meeting.
The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as
ruling party lawmakers demanded Papandreou resign for throwing
the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with a shock call for
a referendum.
"We will not back down on anything we have to do to save the
country," Tolkas said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)