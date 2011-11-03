ATHENS Nov 3 A proposed Greek referendum on the country's bailout package will be scrapped if ruling and opposition parties strike a deal to resolve the country's political crisis, an official from the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

"There is no reason to have a referendum if there is consensus between the two large parties," the official said.

Prime Minister George Papandreou earlier this week made a surprise decision to seek a referendum, triggering an uproar within Greece and from European partners. His government bowed to pressure on Thursday and agreed to hold talks with the opposition on its demand for a caretaker government. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)