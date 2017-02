ATHENS Oct 31 The Greek government will hold a referendum on a new EU aid package, calling on voters to say whether they want to adopt it or not, Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Monday.

"We trust citizens, we believe in their judgement, we believe in their decision," he told ruling socialist party lawmakers.

Nearly 60 percent of Greeks view Thursday's EU summit agreement on a new 130 billion euro bailout package as negative or probably negative, a survey showed on Saturday. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)