* Greek PM calls referendum on second bailout package
* Polls show majority of Greeks oppose deal
* Opposition parties protest, want snap elections
* Papandreou says also wants vote of confidence
By Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Oct 31 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou called an unexpected referendum on Monday on the EU
bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, a move that could
necessitate a snap election if a public angry with swingeing
austerity measures rejects the deal.
Pressured by his own lawmakers to share the heavy political
burden of belt-tightening with other parties, Papandreou said he
needed wider political support for the fiscal measures and
structural reforms required by international lenders.
"We trust citizens, we believe in their judgment, we believe
in their decision," he told ruling Socialist party deputies. "In
a few weeks the (EU) agreement will be a new loan contract... we
must spell out if we are accepting it or if we are rejecting
it."
Analysts said holding a referendum was a baffling decision,
given that the latest survey showed a majority of Greeks taking
a negative view of the bailout deal.
Opposition parties reacted angrily, accusing Papandreou of
looking for a way out for his embattled party by dragging
Greece, which has seen violent clashes between protesters and
riot police, through a lengthy period of political instability.
The euro extended losses against the dollar after the
announcement, tumbling more than 2 percent to a session
low.
Papandreou, grappling with Greece's worst financial crisis
in 40 years, had discussed holding a referendum but many people
were shocked at the prospect of weary, disgruntled citizens
being asked to decide whether to accept or reject the bailout.
"Mr. Papandreou is dangerous, he tosses Greece's EU
membership like a coin in the air," said conservative opposition
New Democracy party spokesman Yannis Michelakis. "He cannot
govern and instead of withdrawing honorably, he dynamites
everything."
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras will visit President
Karolos Papoulias on Tuesday to discuss developments and push
for snap elections, party officials said.
Weekend polls showed most Greeks took a negative view of the
decision by euro zone leaders last week to hand cashed-strapped
Athens a second, 130-billion-euro bailout and a 50-percent
write-down on its enormous debt to make it sustainable.
"I never expected Papandreou to take such a dangerous and
frivolous decision," said Dora Bakoyanni, former foreign
minister and leader of the small centre-right Democratic
Alliance party. "Tomorrow all the international media will say
that Greece itself is putting the EU deal at risk."
Germany issued a statement saying the EU was working hard to
put the second Greek aid package in place by the end of the year
and had no comment on the referendum. EU leaders hammered out
the deal last week, fearing the Greek debt crisis would spead to
other euro zone countries and shake global markets.
"If there was to be a referendum, we may reasonably conclude
that they may not accept the austerity measures. We may conclude
that it will bring the pack of cards tumbling down," said
Howard Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners in London.
Papandreou also said he would ask for a vote of confidence
to secure support for his policy for the rest of his four-year
term, which expires in 2013.
Analysts said he was likely to win that, despite dissent
among his parliamentary team. He was forced to expel a senior
party member for voting against part of his latest austerity
package and others warned him it was the last time they would
vote for measures they did not believe in.
Parliament officials said the confidence debate would begin
on Wednesday, with a vote on Thursday or Friday.
LEGALITY QUESTIONED
Papandreou said the referendum would ask Greeks whether or
not they agreed to the deal and would take place in a few weeks.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told Greek TV it would
probably be held early next year.
But parliamentarians questioned its legality under the
constitution, which does not allow referendums on economic
issues, only on matters of great national importance.
The last time Greeks held a referendum was in December 1974,
when they voted to abolish the monarchy shortly after the
collapse of a military dictatorship.
"It's debatable whether the constitution allows such a
referendum," said Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the small Democratic
Left party. "The country must go to early elections. Given the
situation, it's the most honourable solution."
For a referendum result to be binding, there must be a
minimum 40 percent turnout on issues of "crucial national
importance" and 50 percent on a law that has already been voted
on in parliament and "regulates a serious social issue",
according to legislation enacted earlier this year. It was not
clear which option the government would favour.
"If the referendum answer is no, Papandreou has to resign,"
said Costas Panagopoulos, an analyst at polling firm Alco.
"In the meantime what will happen with the decisions the EU
took last week? I cannot understand what the prime minister
wants to do. It could be the only way he has to leave the
government, to share responsibility."
Nearly 60 percent of Greeks view Thursday's EU summit
agreement on the new bailout package as negative or probably
negative, a survey showed on Saturday.
Several lawmakers have defected from Papandreou's Socialist
party over the packages of austerity measures enacted to qualify
for bailout payments under last year's aid agreement, and the
party trails in opinion polls.
New Democracy is rising fast in opinion polls, but no party
would win outright if polls were held now, leading to coalition
governments or repeated elections.
"The prime minister is obviously stuck in a dead end and he
is leading the country down a very dangerous slope," said far
right LAOS party MP Makis Voridis.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Dina
Kyriakidou; Editing by Tim Pearce)