By Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 1 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou risks a new euro zone crisis with his shock
announcement that he will put the bailout deal struck last week
to try to contain the bloc's debt mountain to a referendum of
voters already angry at harsh cuts.
Euro zone leaders agreed to hand Athens a second,
130-billion-euro bailout and a 50-percent write-down on its
enormous debt to make it sustainable.
Papandreou, whose ruling Socialist party has suffered
several defections as it pushes waves of austerity measures
through parliament while protesters rally outside, said he
needed wider political backing for the fiscal measures and
structural reforms demanded by international lenders.
"If there was to be a referendum, we may reasonably conclude
that they may not accept the austerity measures. We may conclude
that it will bring the pack of cards tumbling down," Howard
Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners in London, said.
Analysts said holding a referendum -- likely to be early
next year and only Greece's second in almost 40 years -- was
baffling, given that the latest opinion poll showed a majority
of Greeks took a negative view of the bailout deal.
And the renewed uncertainty will be likely be an
embarrasment for G20 leaders in France this week trying to coax
China into throwing the euro zone a financial lifeline.
Early reactions to the surprise move ranged from accusations
that Papandreou was gambling with the country's future and
predictions of default, to questions over the legality of the
referendum and statements by lawmakers that a No vote would
force his resignation and early elections.
Nobel prize-winning economist Christopher Pissarides caught
the mood of uncertainty: "It is difficult to predict what will
happen to Greece if they reject it. It will be bad enough for
the European Union and the euro zone in particular, but it will
be far worse for Greece.
"In the scenario of a 'no' vote Greece would declare
bankruptcy immediately, they would default immediately. I can't
see them staying within the euro," he said.
REFERENDUM ON MEMBERSHIP
Finland's Europe Minister Alexander Stubb said the
referendum would be a vote on Greece's membership of the euro.
"The situation is so tight that basically it would be a vote
over their euro membership," Stubb told broadcaster MTV3.
Analysts were divided over whether Greek voters would accept
the deal, but agreed that a damaging month or two of market
volatility lay ahead while pollsters repeatedly took the Greek
voters' pulse and European leaders looked on nervously.
"This is going to bring back volatility and uncertainty in
the market and essentially erase all the efforts made by the EU
to make a deal," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research
at GFT Forex, New Jersey.
"... with 60 percent against it, getting this passed will be
a challenge, if passed it will provide extreme relief but given
the protests and opposition it will be very difficult."
The immediate market reaction to the announcement was
negative, the euro extending losses against the dollar and
tumbling more than 2 percent to a session low.
European shares were seen opening around 1.1 percent lower,
according to financial bookmakers.
Opposition New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras will visit
President Karolos Papoulias on Tuesday to discuss developments
and push for snap elections, party officials said.
"Mr. Papandreou is dangerous, he tosses Greece's EU
membership like a coin in the air," party spokesman Yannis
Michelakis said. "He cannot govern and instead of withdrawing
honorably, he dynamites everything."
UP TO THE VOTERS
Papandreou told the Greek voters it was up to them to decide
the country's fate.
"We trust citizens, we believe in their judgment, we believe
in their decision," he told Socialist party deputies. "In a few
weeks the (EU) agreement will be a new loan contract... we must
spell out if we are accepting it or if we are rejecting it."
Papandreou, grappling with Greece's worst financial crisis
in 40 years, said the referendum would take place in a few
weeks. Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told Greek TV it
would probably be held early next year.
Venizelos checked into an Athens hospital on Tuesday with
stomach pains but was expected to be discharged later, his
office said.
Opposition parties accused Papandreou of looking for a way
out for his embattled party by dragging Greece, which has seen
violent clashes between anti-austerity protesters and riot
police, through a lengthy period of political instability.
"I never expected Papandreou to take such a dangerous and
frivolous decision," said Dora Bakoyanni, former foreign
minister and leader of the small centre-right Democratic
Alliance party. "All the international media will say that
Greece itself is putting the EU deal at risk."
Papandreou also said he would ask for a vote of confidence
to secure support for his policy for the rest of his four-year
term, which expires in 2013.
Analysts said he was likely to win that, despite dissent
among his parliamentary team, and parliament officials said the
confidence debate would begin on Wednesday, with a vote on
Thursday or Friday.
MONEY RUNNING OUT?
Greece is due to receive an 8 billion euro tranche in
mid-November, but that is likely to run out during January,
around the time of the referendum, leaving the government with
no funds if there was a 'no' vote.
Germany issued a statement saying the EU was working hard to
put the second Greek aid package in place by the end of the year
and had no comment on the referendum.
Swinging opinion polls would leave markets fluctuating and
Greece's EU partners dangling.
A survey carried out on Saturday showed that nearly 60
percent of Greeks viewed the agreement on the bailout package as
negative or probably negative.
But David Lea of Control Risks struck a more positive note.
"It's all in the question. If he can frame it as a sufficiently
apple-pie issue, he stands some chance of winning," he said.
Some parliamentarians questioned the legality of the planned
plebiscite under the constitution, which does not allow
referendums on economic issues, only on matters of great
national importance.
The last time Greeks held a referendum was in December 1974,
when they voted to abolish the monarchy shortly after the
collapse of a military dictatorship.
"It's debatable whether the constitution allows such a
referendum," said Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the small Democratic
Left party. "The country must go to early elections. Given the
situation, it's the most honourable solution."
To be binding, a referendum result requires a minimum 40
percent turnout on issues of "crucial national importance" and
50 percent on a law that has already been voted on in parliament
and "regulates a serious social issue", according to legislation
enacted this year. It was not clear which option the government
would favour.
"If the referendum answer is no, Papandreou has to resign,"
said Costas Panagopoulos, an analyst at polling firm Alco.
"In the meantime what will happen with the decisions the EU
took last week? I cannot understand what the prime minister
wants to do."
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Dina
Kyriakidou; Editing by Tim Pearce and Alison Williams)