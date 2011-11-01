LUXEMBOURG Nov 1 If Greeks were to reject the
latest EU bailout package in a referendum, the country could end
up facing bankruptcy, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the
Eurogroup countries said on Tuesday.
Speaking on RTL Radio, Juncker said Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou had taken the decision to propose a referendum
without consulting other European leaders, a move that piles
"great nervousness and insecurity" on top of an already insecure
situation for the euro zone economy.
"The Greek prime minister has taken this decision without
talking it through with his European colleagues," Juncker said.
"It is something that brings a great nervousness, that adds
great insecurity to already great insecurity and therefore we
need to see calmly how we will deal with this."
Asked whether, if Greeks were to vote 'no' in the
referendum, it would mean bankruptcy for Greece, Juncker
responded:
"I cannot exclude that this would be the case, but it
depends on how exactly the question is formulated and on what
exactly the Greeks people will vote on."