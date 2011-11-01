* If Greeks vote 'no', bankruptcy not out of question
* Euro zone leaders to discuss issue on sidelines of G20
* Greek PM did not let EU colleagues know of initiative
By Michele Sinner
LUXEMBOURG, Nov 1 Greece could face bankruptcy
if the population ends up voting against the European Union's
latest financial aid package in a referendum, the chairman of
the Eurogroup countries said on Tuesday.
Expressing concern at Prime Minister George Papandreou's
snap decision to call a referendum on the 130 billion euro ($180
bln) bailout package, Jean-Claude Juncker said it had piled
"great nervousness and insecurity" on top of an already highly
insecure situation for the euro zone economy.
Asked whether Greece could end up bankrupt if Greeks were
ultimately to reject the package, Juncker told RTL Radio:
"I cannot exclude that this would be the case, but it
depends on how exactly the question is formulated and on what
exactly the Greek people will vote on."
"It is something that brings a great nervousness, that adds
great insecurity to already great insecurity and therefore we
need to see calmly how we will deal with this."
Fighting for his political survival after barely two years
in office, Papandreou delivered a shock to Greece, Europe and
the rest of the world late on Monday when he announced a
referendum on the bailout, which was agreed on Oct. 27.
The decision sent financial markets into a tailspin on
Tuesday, raising concerns that not only the rescue of Greece
could unravel, but that debt problems in Italy, Spain and beyond
could worsen, threatening the euro zone's survival.
BOLT FROM THE BLUE
Juncker said Papandreou had not discussed his thinking with
European colleagues before announcing his decision, but said it
was something that had been on the cards for a while.
"In the last months he has hinted and said clearly that he
might have to hold a referendum, then he dropped the idea again.
Now he's picked it up and the initiative he has taken raises an
enourmous amount of questions," Juncker, who also serves as
Luxembourg's prime minister, said.
"Can we under these conditions pay out the 6th tranche, the
eight billion euros, that we decided on two weeks ago when we
don't know whether the Greeks still agree with what was agreed?"
he asked, referring to a decision to release the next payment of
EU/IMF funds, part of a separate 110 billion euro bailout.
"What's with the plan we drew up last Wednesday and
Thursday? What questions exactly does the prime minister want to
ask? We don't know any of that and therefore it is too early to
give an integral assessment of the situation."
Juncker said he had spoken to German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the president of
the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, at length about the
situation on Tuesday morning, and said euro zone leaders would
discuss it further on the sidelines of the G20 gathering in
Cannes on Thursday and Friday.
"It is too early to say something definitive but it does not
make it easier. It brings new nervousness into financial markets
and into (...) European policy making. I would have liked to do
without this piece of news," he said.
"If the Greek people say no to everything that has been
agreed so far, then I don't see either how we can continue with
the Greeks on good terms. But it is to early to answer these
questions."
In a statement, Van Rompuy and European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said they "fully trusted" Greece would live
up to the commitments made at the Oct. 26-27 summit, when the
130 billion euro aid package was agreed.
It is not clear when the referendum, if Papandreou goes
ahead with it, will be held. The prime minister suggested it
would be held in the coming weeks, but the finance minister said
it may not be put to the people until January 2012.
Juncker said the critical issue was how any question was
worded and what message the vote delivered.
"Maybe if the Greek people are confronted with the ultimate
responsibility, they will decide in the right way. Therefore it
would be useful if we avoided.... negative and nasty comments
about the Greek people following Mr Papandreou's initiative.
They simply don't deserve that."