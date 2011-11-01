ATHENS Nov 1 A second Greek ruling party lawmaker called for snap elections and a national unity government on Tuesday, rejecting Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on an EU bailout deal.

"What is needed at this stage is for you to take the initiative for a new, unity government with someone who is commonly accepted as a prime minister, in order to safeguard this deal," Eva Kaili said in a letter to the prime minister. "It is self-evident that the plans for a referendum will be immediately abandoned."

Earlier on Tuesday, leading Greek socialist lawmaker Vasso Papandreou called for a government of national unity, to be followed by snap elections.

