ATHENS Nov 1 A second Greek ruling party
lawmaker called for snap elections and a national unity
government on Tuesday, rejecting Prime Minister George
Papandreou's call for a referendum on an EU bailout deal.
"What is needed at this stage is for you to take the
initiative for a new, unity government with someone who is
commonly accepted as a prime minister, in order to safeguard
this deal," Eva Kaili said in a letter to the prime minister.
"It is self-evident that the plans for a referendum will be
immediately abandoned."
Earlier on Tuesday, leading Greek socialist lawmaker Vasso
Papandreou called for a government of national unity, to be
followed by snap elections.
