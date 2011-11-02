ATHENS Nov 2 Greece's planned referendum on its
latest bailout deal may be brought forward by about a month to
December, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.
"There is a possibility to hold the referendum earlier (than
January), within December," Interior Minister Haris Kastanidis
said on state television.
This would happen if Greece and its international partners
work out the details of the bailout agreement earlier than
planned, Kastanidis said. Kastanidis had said earlier this week
that the referendum would most likely be held in January. But
government spokesman Ilias Mosialos said earlier on Wednesday,
without elaborating, that it would be held as early as possible.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)