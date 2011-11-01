* Greeks say referendum ploy to get popular backing
* Poll shows most Greeks have negative view of bailout
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Nov 1 Disillusioned Greeks heaped scorn
on Prime Minister George Papandreou's plan to put a bailout
lifeline to a popular referendum, with some viewing it as a ploy
to win backing for harsh austerity measures.
"This referendum is a bluff. They are just mocking us," said
Emanuel Papadopoulos, 50-year-old street cleaner.
Like many others on the streets of Athens on Tuesday,
Papadopoulos said he felt the government was trying to stay in
power by pocketing a semblance of popular support if Greeks
voted in favour of the bailout deal.
"I haven't thought about how I will vote. How should I vote?
As if it is elections or as if it is a referendum? What will the
question (on the referendum) be?" said Papadopoulos.
Papandreou made the surprise announcement late on Monday,
sending markets tumbling as investors fretted that a 130 billion
euro ($181 billion) rescue package European leaders hammered out
last week to keep Greece afloat would now fall apart.
With anger running high in Greece over wave after wave of
austerity measures that have hiked taxes, lowered wages and
triggered strikes, analysts fear Greeks will vote down their
financial lifeline and push the country to economic collapse.
"It's absurd. Now they have put the ball in our court, but
isn't it their responsibility to decide?" said Haris
Velakoutakou, a 64-year-old tour guide.
"What is this? They should have done this referendum from
the beginning, before all these austerity measures were taken."
A poll over the weekend showed nearly 60 percent of Greeks
have a negative view of the rescue deal, suggesting that voters
in the referendum likely to be held early next year, will say no
to the rescue package.
But on the streets of Athens, there was a sense that the
government would attempt to cajole Greeks into backing the
unpopular bailout by warning them that the alternative is a
full-scale financial collapse that brings Greece to its knees.
Greece is due to receive an 8 billion-euro tranche in
mid-November, but that is likely to run out during January,
potentially leaving the state without funds to pay salaries or
maintain services if the package is voted down.
"He is blackmailing us," said Yannis Aggelou, a 50-year old
sales manager at a steel company.
Still, a few expressed hope the referendum would finally get
all Greeks on board to save their future together.
"It was a good decision to call a referendum. Let's take our
fate in our hands. I want us to say 'yes'. I want us to stay in
the euro. Returning to the drachma would be disastrous," said
Dionysia Aggelopoulou, 74, pensioner.
"Let us decide whether it is good or bad. I've been through
worse, tough times, war. Do we really want to go back to those
days?"
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
(Writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Paul Casciato)