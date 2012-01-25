ATHENS Jan 25 Greece's parliament voted
against extending pharmacy opening hours, a rare sign of
rebellion against reforms demanded by international lenders who
are in Athens to negotiate the terms of a new bailout deal.
Despite resistance from some lawmakers, parliament voted
last week in favour of the overall bill which includes pension,
labour and other emergency measures agreed with the so-called
troika of institutional lenders: the EU, ECB and IMF.
"The article 29 is rejected," said parliament speaker
Evangelos Argiris early on Wednesday after 152 lawmakers out of
253 voted against the reform or abstained.
Among dissenters were members of both the Socialist PASOK
and the conservative New Democracy parties which along with the
far-right LAOS back the country's coalition government
struggling to exit the debt crisis.
Political disagreement over austerity measures and reforms
is one of the main hurdles technocrat Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos is facing as he races to clinch a crucial bond swap
deal with private sector creditors.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday
that all Greek parties must commit to reforms agreed with
international lenders, no matter who wins upcoming elections, or
Athens puts the second bailout at risk.
The government, which has previously voted laws in an
attempt to free up the pharmacies' sector from strict zoning
rules and fixed drug prices and regulated opening hours, may
reintroduce the reform in a new bill.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Louise Ireland)