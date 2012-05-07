BERLIN May 7 A Greek exit from the euro zone
would be catastrophic not just for Greece, the head of the euro
zone's temporary rescue fund said on Monday, a day after
pro-bailout ruling parties lost their majority in parliament in
Athens.
If Greece exited the euro zone that would "of course have a
huge impact not just for other programme countries, not just for
the banks, but also for Greece itself," Regling said, adding
Greece's public creditors would also suffer. "It would be a
catastrophe for Greece."
Regling also said it was completely out of the question that
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would directly
recapitalise banks, a proposal by some policymakers to help
Spanish banks.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Noah Barkin)