ATHENS Oct 30 Greece's leftwing government has
asked for the resignation of the country's chief securities
regulator, a government source told Reuters on Friday, the
second dismissal after the removal of the head of the public
revenues service.
Costas Botopoulos, served as head of the Capital Markets
Commission for four years. It was not immediately clear what
prompted the government to seek his resignation.
It was also not clear if Botopoulos would stay on board
until the recapitalisation of the country's big banks is
completed.
Public revenues chief Katerina Savaidou was removed from her
post at the independent public revenues office in mid-October,
charged with breach of duty.
