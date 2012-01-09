LONDON Jan 9 Talks with private investors on a restructuring of Greek sovereign debt are in their final stages and could conclude shortly, the European Union's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters on Monday.

The level of discount to be accepted by creditors was likely to remain in line with the 50 percent level agreed in October, Rehn added, speaking at the end of a meeting of senior European Liberal politicans in London.

"There is no specific date (for when) this should be concluded but of course the sooner the better. We are, to my mind, reaching the final stages of the negotiations and thus the talks could be concluded shortly as regards private sector involvement," he said. (Reporting by Tim Castle, Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Adrian Croft)