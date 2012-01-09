LONDON Jan 9 Talks with private investors
on a restructuring of Greek sovereign debt are in their final
stages and could conclude shortly, the European Union's Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters on
Monday.
The level of discount to be accepted by creditors was likely
to remain in line with the 50 percent level agreed in October,
Rehn added, speaking at the end of a meeting of senior European
Liberal politicans in London.
"There is no specific date (for when) this should be
concluded but of course the sooner the better. We are, to my
mind, reaching the final stages of the negotiations and thus the
talks could be concluded shortly as regards private sector
involvement," he said.
