ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece plans to provide its banks with loan guarantees worth 30 billion euros ($41.5 bln) to help them tap central bank liquidity, newspaper Kerdos reported on Friday.

The lenders will use the guarantees to access funds through the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) mechanism, Kerdos said, without citing sources.

The ELA is effectively loans by Greece's central bank to illiquid but solvent banks.

Greek banks have become dependent on the European Central Bank for liquidity after being shut out of wholesale funding markets due to Greece's sovereign crisis. But some are now increasingly turning to the ELA instead because they are strapped for eligible collateral to obtain ECB funding.

