COLUMN-U.S. shale revival likely to cap oil price gains: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
ATHENS, March 2 Greece has received expression of interest from eight firms to conduct seismic and geological research for oil, as it seeks to evaluate possible discoveries in its western seas, the energy ministry said on Friday.
The energy ministry identified the bidders as U.S's ION Geophysical, Norway's TGS-NOPEC, Dolphin Geophysical and Petroleum Geo-Services, France's CGG Veritas, Spec Partners, Spectrum Geo Ltd and Fugro Multiclient Services.
The firms are interested in conducting research for oil in the Ionian Sea and the sea area south of the island of Crete.
Athens spends between 10 and 12 billion euros a year on oil imports, about 5 percent of its gross domestic product, and wants to start the first test drilling for oil by the end of the year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp estimated its capital spending in 2017 would be more than 60 percent higher than 2016, joining a growing list of shale producers that are ramping up spending to take advantage of recovering oil prices.