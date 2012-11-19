ATHENS Nov 19 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will reshuffle his cabinet once he secures the next loan tranche to make his government more effective in applying austerity measures prescribed by lenders, government officials told Reuters on Monday.

Samaras will hold separate meetings with his two coalition partners, Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic Left chief Fotis Kouvelis, later on Monday to discuss the new cabinet, the officials said.

"The reshuffle will take place after the instalment," said one government official on condition of anonymity. "The finance minister will not be moved."

Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday to unlock more aid for Greece and avert bankruptcy but hopes for a quick disbursement of more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) remain dim as the EU and International Monetary Fund lenders squabble over how to resolve the country's debt crisis. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Jon Hemming)