ATHENS Feb 5 Leaders of the three parties
in the Greek coalition government must respond to proposals made
by the country's international lenders for a new bailout deal by
noon (1000 GMT) on Monday, a spokesman for the PASOK socialist
party said on Sunday.
"Political leaders should give a response in principle
tomorrow afternoon (to the European Union)," PASOK party
spokesman Panos Beglitis told reporters.
They would later discuss the plan by the "troika" of
international lenders at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos. "There will be a political leaders' meeting
chaired by Mr. Papademos tomorrow afternoon," Beglitis said.
