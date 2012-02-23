(Refiles without changes to text to correct to IFR code, and
reach additional clients)
* Deutsche Bank, HSBC poised to push button on Greek swap
By Alex Chambers and Christopher Spink
LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - Private sector involvement
(PSI) in the second Greek bailout is expected to get underway on
Friday, according to sources, in an effort to write off EUR107bn
of Greece's debt -- the biggest sovereign restructuring ever
attempted.
The country's financial adviser is Lazard, but Deutsche Bank
and HSBC are the dealer managers on the EUR206bn debt swap,
which includes the controversial retroactive collective action
clauses (CACs) approved by the Greek parliament.
Greece must get nearly all of the debt held in private hands
to take part in the swap in order to start receiving the
EUR130bn of bailout monies that was agreed this week.
For that to happen, private investors in the so-called
voluntary restructuring will need to accept a 53.5% nominal
haircut on their existing holdings of EUR206bn.
They would swap their holdings for a package of new
instruments with a nominal value of just 46.5% of the par value
of their current Greek government bonds.
Investors will receive two-year bonds issued by the European
Financial Stability Facility, which will account for 15% of the
old par value. The remaining 31.5% consists of new Greek bonds
that will mature over 20 years from 2023 in annual chunks of 5%.
The new bonds will pay a coupon of 2% annually for the three
years until February 2015, then 3% for the following five years
to February 2020, and 4.3% until the final maturity in February
2042. The weighted average coupon for the first eight years is
2.6% and for the full period 3.65%.
That means the effective value of the new instruments may be
as little as 75% of the original bonds held. Private bondholders
accepting the tender will also be automatically accepting the
terms being applied to all Greek notes.
"The voluntariness is about as voluntary as a confession at
a Spanish inquisition trial," said Commerzbank CEO Martin
Blessing on Thursday.
Given that many international institutions sold off their
Greek paper as the restructuring terms deteriorated, the largest
remaining private bondholders are Greek banks -- which will have
little option but to accept the offer if they are to receive up
to EUR50bn of support to recapitalise via loans given to Greece.
The restructuring will trigger S&P to call Greece in
selective default and Fitch to say the country is in restrictive
default.
The vote will be deemed quorate if half of the noteholders
participate -- and if that level is reached, only two-thirds of
those voting will be required to validate changes. Under English
law the standard level is three-quarters.
The lowering of the threshold to trigger the CAC may thwart
hedge funds that have built up significant positions in certain
issues with a view to holding out from the swap.
Furthermore, the PSI law ensures that all bonds are grouped
together, rather than separated by maturity, coupon or
otherwise.
And unlike in the deal with subordinated bondholders in
Allied Irish Banks last May, for example, PSI bondholders will
not receive less if they vote no on the swap.
Allied Irish investors had to choose between participating
voluntarily -- and receiving between 10% and 25% of the nominal
value of their bonds back -- or getting back just 1 cent for
each EUR1,000 held.
Greece has a EUR14.4bn issue that matures on March 20 which
will be captured by this exercise.
Investors will also be offered strips of securities linked
to Greece's GDP growth that could enhance yields by 1%.
Any accrued interest on existing bonds eligible for the bond
swap, previously estimated at EUR5.5bn, will be paid in EFSF
6-month notes. The new instruments will be governed by English
law and rank pari passu "with all borrowed monies of the
Hellenic Republic".
That should give protection from any separate deals the
official sector might cut with Greece in the future, and
provides the model of a classic emerging markets debt
restructuring for any future negotiation. This would normally
see official creditors discuss any deal at the Paris Club first.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, Christopher Spink; Additional
reporting by Arno Schutze in Frankfurt; Editing by Marc
Carnegie)