ATHENS Aug 31 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) said on Wednesday second-quarter profit rose almost fourfold year-on-year, helped by a lower tax bill and higher income from its electricity and natural gas divisions.

Net income reached 60 million euros ($86.63 million) compared with 16 million in the same period in 2010. The result was above analysts' average estimate of 31.3 million in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)