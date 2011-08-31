* Q2 net income 60 mln euros vs 31.3 mln euro forecast

* Result helped by lower taxes, natgas, power operations

* EBITDA down 27 pct y/y due to weak refining margins

* Two-year wage freeze to save more than 54 mln eur in 3 yrs

ATHENS, Aug 31 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT) said on Wednesday second-quarter profit rose more than fourfold, helped by a lower tax charge and higher income from its natural gas and electricity generation units.

Hellenic, which runs refineries and gas stations across the Balkans, had net income of 60 million euros ($87 million), up from 16 million in the same period in 2010, and nearly twice the average forecast from analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Greek government plans to sell all or part of its 35.5 percent stake in Hellenic. The company is cutting costs and investing in refinery upgrades to boost earnings as the country struggles with government cuts and a lingering recession.

Wage cuts, job losses and company shutdowns have reduced fuel consumption in the Greek market by at least a tenth.

But Hellenic managed to offset that drop in the second quarter, helped by lower tax provisions, foreign exchange gains and higher sales from its electricity and natural gas divisions.

Natural gas company DEPA, 35 percent owned by Hellenic, contributed 10 million euros to results, supplying new natural-gas fired power stations that went online earlier this year.

However, lower refining margins and a slumping fuel market caused earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop 27 percent year on year to 103 million euros, still above analysts' 79.5 million euro estimate.

A new two-year labour wage freeze signed in July will reduce payroll costs by at least 54 million euros over three years, the company estimated on Wednesday.

"The group's diversified portfolio and focus on risk management and cost control helped to mitigate partly the impact of the adverse market conditions," said Hellenic's chief executive John Costopoulos in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou) ($1=.6926 Euro)