ATHENS Nov 27 National Bank (NBG),
Greece's largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a
nine-month profit for the first nine months of the year, helped
by its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank as well as lower funding
costs and loan-loss provisions.
The group posted net earnings of 262 million euros ($355
million) from a loss of 2.45 billion euros in the same period
last year. NBG said provisions for bad loans fell by 34 percent
year-on-year to 1.24 billion euros.
"NBG Group posted positive earnings in the first nine months
of 2013, mainly due to the ongoing slowdown in NPL
(non-performing-loans) creation in Greece and the improvement in
the economic climate, which allowed for write-backs of
provisions on claims and lower trading losses," NBG's Chief
Executive Officer Alexandros Tourkolias said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry
Papachristou)