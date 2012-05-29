* Q1 loss net 1.4 mln eur vs analysts forecast 62.1 mln eur

* Fuel, power costs soared by 83 pct, provisions by 118 pct (Adds details)

ATHENS May 29 Greece's biggest electricity producer PPC posted an unexpected first quarter loss on Tuesday, hurt by soaring power generation costs and provisions.

The state-controlled company more than doubled the amount of money it sets aside to cope with possible nonpayment of bills by austerity-hit customers to 54 million euros.

At the same time, PPC's energy purchase bill soared by 83 percent to 373.1 million euros due to higher prices for natural gas and oil, which it burns to produce much of its energy.

This helped push the company to a net loss of 1.4 million euros ($1.76 million), compared to an average forecast for a profit of 62.1 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Steeper costs outweighed the effect of a 13 percent rise in sales to 1.55 billion euros after the company was allowed to increase its regulated power prices on Jan. 1.

Squeezed by a liquidity crunch and hampered by regulation which keeps prices low for households, PPC urged the government to overhaul the country's inefficient electricity market.

"It is imperative to deal with the great, unresolved structural problems of the energy market," PPC's Chief Executive Officer Arthouros Zervos said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Hans-Juergen Peters)