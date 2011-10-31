ATHENS Oct 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell
1.5 percent year-on-year in August with the decline slowing
after a 4.3 percent drop in July, statistics service (ELSTAT)
data showed on Monday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 1.4 percent in August after
a 2.5 percent decline in the previous month.
********************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUGUST* JULY* JUNE* MAY*
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -1.5 -4.3 -11.4 -10.7
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -1.4 -2.5 -8.3 -7.8
--------------------------------------------------
* includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)