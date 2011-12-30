ATHENS Dec 30 Greek retail sales by
volume fell 10.8 percent year-on-year in October with the slump
picking up after a 6.5 percent drop in September, statistics
service (ELSTAT) data showed on Friday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 8.1 percent in October after
a 3.7 percent decline in the previous month.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES OCTOBER* SEPTEMBER* AUGUST* JULY*
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -10.8 -6.5 -1.5 -4.3
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -8.1 -3.7 -1.4 -2.5
--------------------------------------------------------
* includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)