DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
ATHENS, March 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the decline easing after a revised 12.6 percent drop in December, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 8.5 percent in January after an 11 percent decline in the previous month. ***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN* DEC* NOV* OCT*
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -10.3 -12.6** -8.9 -10.8
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -8.5 -11.0 -6.4 -8.1 ----------------------------------------------------
*Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised from previous -12.7
source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.