ATHENS, May 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell
16.2 percent year-on-year in March, with the pace of the decline
picking up after a revised 12.9 percent drop in February, data
from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 15.1 percent in March after
a revised 11 percent fall in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES MARCH* FEB* JAN* DEC*
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -16.2 -12.9 -10.6 -12.6
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -15.1 -11.0 -8.8 -11.0
---------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)