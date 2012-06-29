ATHENS, June 29 Greek retail sales by volume
fell 13.5 percent year-on-year in April, with the pace of the
decline easing after a 16.2 percent drop in March, data from
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 11.6 percent in April after
a revised 15.2 percent fall in the previous month.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES APRIL* MARCH* FEB* JAN*
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -13.5 -16.2 -12.9 -10.6
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -11.6 -15.2 -11.0 -8.8
----------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)