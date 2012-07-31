ATHENS, July 31 Greek retail sales by volume
fell 10.3 percent year-on-year in May, with the pace of the
decline easing after a revised 13.3 percent drop in April, data
from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 9.2 percent in May after
a revised 11.4 percent fall in the previous month.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL** MARCH FEB
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -10.3 -13.3 -16.2 -12.9
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -9.2 -11.4 -15.2 -11.0
----------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** Revised numbers
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Tatiana Fragou and Karolina Tagaris)