UPDATE 1-ECN Capital to sell U.S. equipment finance business to PNC
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.
ATHENS, Aug 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.6 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of the decline picking up after a revised 10.0 percent drop in May, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 9.6 percent in May after a revised 9.0 percent fall in the previous month. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY** APRIL MARCH Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -10.6 -10.0 -13.3 -16.2 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -9.6 -9.0 -11.4 -15.2 ------------------------------------------------------ * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT
* PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it appointed three directors to its board in a deal with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.