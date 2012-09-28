ATHENS, Sept 28 Greek retail sales by volume fell 9.1 percent year-on-year in July, with the pace of the decline slowing after a 10.6 percent drop in June, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 8.0 percent in July after a 9.6 percent fall in the previous month. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JULY JUNE MAY** APRIL Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -9.1 -10.6 -10.0 -13.3 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -8.0 -9.6 -9.0 -11.4 ------------------------------------------------------ * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT