ATHENS, Nov 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell 12.1 percent year-on-year in September, with the pace of the decline accelerating after a revised 9.3 percent drop in August, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 10.7 percent in September after a revised 7.3 percent fall in the previous month. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG** JULY JUNE Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -12.1 -9.3 -9.2 -10.6 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -10.7 -7.3 -8.1 -9.7 ----------------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT