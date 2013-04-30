ATHENS, April 30 Greek retail sales by volume slumped by 14.4 percent year-on-year in February after a revised 16.8 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's foreign lenders and record unemployment have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy. Retail sales by volume dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -14.4 -16.8** -8.3 -16.7 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -14.4 -16.6** -7.8 -16.5 ---------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** revised source: ELSTAT