UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, April 30 Greek retail sales by volume slumped by 14.4 percent year-on-year in February after a revised 16.8 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's foreign lenders and record unemployment have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy. Retail sales by volume dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -14.4 -16.8** -8.3 -16.7 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -14.4 -16.6** -7.8 -16.5 ---------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** revised source: ELSTAT
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources