ATHENS Jan 31 Greek retail sales rebounded in November for the first time since April 2010, data by statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Retail sales by volume rose 2.9 percent year-on-year after a downwardly revised 1.1 percent annual drop in October. The November rise was mostly due to a 30 percent jump in apparel and footwear sales.
Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment, retail sales declined by an average annual clip of 8.3 percent between January and November, compared to a 12 percent drop in the full year of 2012.
The sector has shrunk by 34 percent in 2009-2012. *******************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG JUL
Retail sales*
by volume (y/y) 2.9 -1.1** -5.2 -7.7 -13.9
Retail sales*
by revenue (y/y) 0.0 -2.1** -6.3 -8.9 -14.1
----------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised
source: ELSTAT
