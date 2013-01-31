ATHENS, Jan 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 16.8 percent year-on-year in November after a 18.1 percent drop in the previous month, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 16.6 percent in November after a 17.1 percent fall in October. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -16.8 -18.1 -11.8 -9.3 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -16.6 -17.1 -10.4 -7.3 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT