ATHENS, June 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell 1.9 percent in April compared to the same month a year earlier, hurt by the standoff over a reforms deal with the country's EU/IMF lenders, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through October on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy showed signs of picking up after a protracted recession. But a turbulent political climate towards the end of last year hit consumer sentiment. Greece's economy recovered modestly last year after six years of a deep contraction but has dipped back into recession. Hit by the country's economic slump and record unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013, hit by austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES APRIL MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Retail Sales by -1.9 +1.0* -1.7 +0.6 -1.4 -1.3 +2.1 volume y/y** Retail Sales by -3.3 -0.6* -3.1 -1.8 -3.8 -1.4 +0.8 revenue y/y** ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised ** Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)